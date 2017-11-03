CCU student hits two pedestrians with vehicle after fleeing from police

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student struck two pedestrians with his vehicle after fleeing from police who were attempting a traffic stop on Oct. 28, according to a Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety incident report.

Graham Ferrell McDonald, 20, of Edmond, Oklahoma, has been charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage; hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury; reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death.

According to the incident report, officers were patrolling University Drive when a red Chevrolet Silverado spun out of control into oncoming traffic. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle began to speed away aggressively in an effort to elude law enforcement.

The driver began speeding down University Drive before making a right turn on Quail Run. The officer continued pursing the driver, turning on his siren to warn pedestrians walking in the roadway. The driver then rounded the corner, lost control of his vehicle and struck the front of a black Ford F-150. The F-150 then struck a silver Acura sedan; that vehicle then hit two pedestrians who were standing behind it, the incident report states.

The driver jumped out of his vehicle and ran behind a residence on Quail Run. The officer gave chase but the driver evaded capture. The officer then attended to those who were hit by the vehicle after hearing screams; one of those struck was lying on the ground. One pedestrian was transported to Conway Medical Center while the other declined medical attention, police say.

Police searched the vehicle and found a bill of sale belonging to McDonald.

McDonald was arrested Oct. 29 and released on bond Oct. 30.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.