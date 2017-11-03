Pittsburgh murder suspect captured in Myrtle Beach extradited to Pennsylvania

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Pittsburgh has been extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to Major Joey Johnson with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Darby, 21, was captured on Oct 11 in Myrtle Beach. Darby was wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend, 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet, at her off-campus apartment on Cable Place in Oakland, a neighborhood in Pittsburgh. The medical examiner said Sheykhet suffered injuries described as "sharp/blunt trauma of the head."

Darby has been held at the Myrtle Beach Jail and Horry County Detention Center since being apprehended in Myrtle Beach.

