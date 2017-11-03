Pittsburgh murder suspect captured in Myrtle Beach extradited to Pennsylvania

One of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club, has requested a speedy trial.More >>
A woman has been arrested for child neglect after both she and the child she was in care of tested positive for THC, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs, 19, was charged in relation to the incident.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a Haz-Mat incident at 2760 Hwy 905, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The tweet stated that several patients are being treated. The incident was originally reported as a fire.More >>
A Coastal Carolina University student struck two pedestrians with his vehicle after fleeing from police who were attempting a traffic stop on Oct. 28, according to a Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Pittsburgh has been extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to Major Joey Johnson with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Darby, 21, was captured on Oct 11 in Myrtle Beach. Darby was wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend, 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet, at her off-campus apartment on Cable Place in Oakland, a neighborhood in Pittsburgh.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
