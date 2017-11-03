Nia Watson joined WMBF news team in October 2017. Nia is a proud Southern Peach from Stone Mountain, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia, cum laude, with a B.A. in Digital and Broadcast Journalism. While writing for a university magazine at UGA, she found her passion for telling stories and interviewing people. Since then, she has dedicated her time to improving her craft as a journalist. She interned with WUGA radio and was a part of Grady Newsource, a student production of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. The daily newscast broadcasts across Athens, Georgia.

After graduation, Nia took her passion for storytelling oversees on a month-long Travel Journalism program to Prague, Czech Republic. There, she produced two in depth digital stories on local Czech culture, titled "The Alternative Face of Prague and Graffiti in Prague: From Art to Vandalism."

When Nia’s not covering stories, she’s either binge watching shows on Netflix or trying out new restaurants. Nia has never been to South Carolina, so she is super excited to see what the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has to offer.

If you see her around town, don’t be afraid to say hello! She loves meeting new people. If you any story ideas, feel free to email her at nwatson@wmbfnews.com

