Brett Eldredge scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brett Eldredge is the latest artist announced to be performing at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest.

The Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith and Luke Bryan are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.