The key to coping with stress

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If you’re up late at night tossing and turning, it could be because you’re suffering from too much stress.

According to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, 45 percent of Americans are kept up at night because of stress.

Primary Care Physician Dr. Christopher Boggs with Grand Strand Health said that half of Americans really do suffer from some kind of stress they’re uncomfortable with.

According to Boggs, symptoms of stress can be headaches, sadness, decreasing concentration, or the inability to fall asleep or maintain sleep at night. However, you may actually be able to benefit from small amounts of stress.

“Studies have shown this throughout the years that excessive stress – a little bit of stress actually helps you perform better,” said Boggs, “Excessive stress deteriorates your performance and continues to have a toll on you. It interferes with your ability to learn new information, use new information and cope throughout the day.”

A person may also begin experiencing some behaviors they regret. Boggs said it is common to be terse or short with children or your spouse if you’re dealing with a great amount of stress.

The way you function and your performance can also be another way to recognize if you’re dealing with too much stress. Boggs said it’s important to ask yourself if you’re proud of what you’ve accomplished looking back over the last few weeks, or if you regret some things.

There are ways you can cope, though. Sleeping enough and making healthy choices when it comes to food and exercise are crucial when it comes to combating stress.

“Universally, experts agree that exercise is an ideal coping mechanism. I like exercise and I like exercise first thing in the morning and I encourage patients to exercise alone,” said Boggs.

If you are experiencing sleepless nights of symptoms of excessive stress, Boggs said it is recommended that you go see a doctor.

