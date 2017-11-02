Conway police looking for missing man in need of medical attention

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for a missing man who is in need of medical attention.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Igor Lourenco was last seen at Conway Medical Center at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Lourenco left the hospital on foot and was heading toward U.S. 501, the release stated.

He is described as a 24-year-old black male, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 160 pounds. Lourenco was last seen wearing blue scrubs and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

