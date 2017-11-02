CCU wins in exhibition action

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina had four players score in double figures in defeating South Carolina State 83-69 in exhibition action leading into the 2017-18 season.

Artur Labinowicz led the scoring with 19 points on a shooting night which saw the sophomore hit five of his seven shots from the field including a perfect three-for-three on his three point attempts. He was also six-of-seven at the free throw line.

Jaylen Shaw added 17 and a game-high seven assists. Zac Cuthbertson scored 15 rebounds and along with Labinowicz grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Matt Lindsey from nearby North Myrtle Beach, also hit for double-digits with 11 points.

CCU shot 54 percent from the field and hit am impressive 10 of its 21 three point field goals.

The rebounds were close with CCU grabbing 40 and the visitors 39.

Donte Wright led South Carolina State and had a game-high 21 points on six-of-12 shooting, which includes knocking down five of his eight three point field goals.

Damani Applewhite and Armani Taylor each chipped in with 11 points. Taylor had a team and game-high eight rebounds.

The Chants carried a 47-30 lead into the half behind Cuthbertson’s 13 points and six rebounds.

Josh Coleman, Ajay Sanders and Shaw each scored eight points in the opening half as CCU shot 53 percent from the field. The Chants also hit five of its 11 three point field goal attempts (46 percent).

CCU out rebounded the members of the MEAC 26-21 in the first half. CCU held as much as a 41-19 lead with 3:32 left before an 11-6 run by South Carolina State cut the lead to 17 at half.

CCU will open the regular season Friday Nov. 10 when they host Piedmont International at 7:30 p.m.