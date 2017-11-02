CCU wins in exhibition action

The city of Myrtle Beach is now reporting the Superblock project may go in a different direction.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is now reporting the Superblock project may go in a different direction.More >>
According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Igor Lourenco was last seen at Conway Medical Center at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Igor Lourenco was last seen at Conway Medical Center at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Coastal Carolina had four players score in double figures in defeating South Carolina State 83-69 in exhibition action leading into the 2017-18 season.More >>
Coastal Carolina had four players score in double figures in defeating South Carolina State 83-69 in exhibition action leading into the 2017-18 season.More >>
One person was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in the Florence area.More >>
One person was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in the Florence area.More >>
There are currently 31 bus driver vacancies in the Horry County School District and those could soon be filled following Thursday’s transportation job fair.More >>
There are currently 31 bus driver vacancies in the Horry County School District and those could soon be filled following Thursday’s transportation job fair.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
The gunman, who was on the run for about three hours, was caught not far from the scene around 11 p.m.More >>
The gunman, who was on the run for about three hours, was caught not far from the scene around 11 p.m.More >>