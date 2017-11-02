Carolina Forest public safety forum hosted by Horry County law enforcement

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – People had the chance to voice their public safety concerns in front of members of the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office.

Anyone who lives in Carolina Forest was invited to attend the public forum Thursday evening.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he heard a lot of complaints about traffic and there are a few things the sheriff’s office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the county could work with to help reduce it, such as red lights.

Carolina Forest is an unincorporated section of Horry County, so it relies on county police, the sheriff’s office and highway patrol. Some think the area should have its own police substation.

“If they were ever to incorporate, they would pay more taxes but would have a township or a city of Carolina Forest, but that hasn’t happened yet,” Richardson said.

Dr. Barb Horn lives in Carolina Forest and said her community of Plantation Lakes came together and hosted its own meeting back in August after the attempted kidnapping of her 10-year-old son.

Horn said the public safety meeting is first time she’s seen officials host something for Carolina Forest and it's something she has been looking forward to.

“I hope we feel some comfort and relief that our community cares, our police force, our sheriff, the solicitor’s office all care about keeping us safe. I think if the right questions are asked and answered, we will have very positive results from tonight,” said Horn.

It was an open discussion between people in attendance and the panel of law enforcement officials. Horn asked about the number of officers for Carolina Forest compared to Myrtle Beach, Conway and other areas.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said there are 245 sworn officers in Horry County, with 12 vacancies total. In Carolina Forest, he added, there are three different sectors with only one officer in each.

“Ideally, we would have two officers per sector, so you’re talking about doubling the amount of officers in the area,” Hill said.

Another concern brought up from one resident was the 911 response times in Carolina Forest versus Myrtle Beach or Conway. Hill said that answer depends on the size of each area.

“Our response time is going to be greater than Myrtle Beach. The average response time can range anywhere from 8 to 10 minutes and ideally we are looking at five minutes,” Hill said.

