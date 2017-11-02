Carolina Forest public safety forum hosted by Horry County law enforcement

The Horry County Planning Commission will recommend against the development of more than 600 new homes in Carolina Forest.More >>
People had the chance to voice their public safety concerns in front of members of the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is now reporting the Superblock project may go in a different direction.More >>
According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Igor Lourenco was last seen at Conway Medical Center at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Coastal Carolina had four players score in double figures in defeating South Carolina State 83-69 in exhibition action leading into the 2017-18 season.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
