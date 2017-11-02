Horry County Schools seeks to hire about 30 more school bus drivers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There are currently 31 bus driver vacancies in the Horry County School District and those could soon be filled following Thursday’s transportation job fair.

The event had 143 pre-registrations, including one woman with nearly 30 years of bus driving experience.

Horry County Schools' director of transportation, Jim Wright, said the event was very important.

“We’re going into November, we need to get as many drivers as we can now,” said Wright.

Connie Marshall was one of those applicants and came with 28 years of bus driving experience.

“The bus driver is the first person to see them. We are the last ones to see them, so we might be that first smile or that first hello that they get through the day,” said Marshall.

Horry County Schools has over 300 buses and transports over 20,000 students each day. For Wright, finding the right drivers is very important.

“In my opinion, they are the most important people we have working for the Horry County School District,” he said.

The starting salary for an Horry County school bus driver is $12.00 per hour. Each driver can work around 38 hours a week.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.