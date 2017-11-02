Market Common residents concerned with plans for the new apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved the final design plans for the new Lively at The Market Common apartments during their meeting at the city service building Thursday afternoon.

However, while the new luxury apartments are one step closer to being built, some residents who live around the area have a few concerns about the project.

Savannah Nicholas and her husband, JP, have been residents in The Market Common for over two years and have seen the rapid growth of the area. With new homes already built and some not even finished, they think the proposed apartment complex may be unnecessary.

“I think eventually it’ll be good for the community, but I think a lot of people move over here in Market Common to kind of get away from all the traffic and stuff from Myrtle Beach,” said Savannah Nicholas.

“In the two-and-a-half years I’ve been here, it’s gone from, you know, a small little kind of community that lives by the beach to now this huge metropolitan place that has grown with business, grown with people [and] grown with town houses,” said JP. Nicholas “It’s taking away from what Myrtle Beach was, what brought me down here.”

The plans for Lively at The Market Common was presented to the city’s community appearance board back in August. The apartment complex is planned to be built on the southwest corner of Farrow Parkway and Meyers Ave.

DDC Engineers are the developers for the new project. They presented the final designs for the apartment complex on Thursday. The CAB wanted the new apartments to match the elegance and style of The Market Common area.

McFaddin Blanding, a developer with DDC Engineers, believes that while there may be traffic, the new apartment would not bring as much traffic as residents think.

He also stated that the new apartments will bring more positive elements to the area.

“The more people that are in a certain area ... it just benefits that community, especially Market Common where you’ve got a lot of retail and shopping and restaurants,” said Blanding. “It’s just going to help generate … support for those businesses.”

Blanding said he hopes to have construction start in January 2018 and have the first building units available by January 2019.

