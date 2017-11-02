Horry planning commission votes against building almost 500 new homes in Carolina Forest

Myrtle Beach International Airport celebrated a major milestone Thursday: the arrival of its one-millionth passenger in a calendar year.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved the final design plans for the new Lively at The Market Common apartments during their Thursday meeting.More >>
The Horry County Planning Commission will recommend against the development of more than 600 new homes in Carolina Forest.More >>
A Lake City man has been arrested in connection with an October shooting that killed one and injured another.More >>
A 29-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee on Oct. 13, hours after the South Carolina Highway Patrol released new information on the involved vehicle that led to a tip.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.More >>
