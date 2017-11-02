Horry planning commission votes against building almost 500 new homes in Carolina Forest

The proposed site for the project sits between Tanger Outlets and the Publix on Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Planning Commission will recommend against the development of almost 500 new homes in Carolina Forest.

During Thursday’s planning commission meeting, four members of the commission voted to recommend the construction, while five voted against it.

A WMBF News reporter at the meeting said a number of concerned residents were in attendance and spoke out against the project.

The proposed development would build single- and multi-family homes on the land between Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501 and the Publix in Carolina Forest. The original plans called for the building of 615 units, but that number was reduced to 487.

