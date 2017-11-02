Man charged in Florence County shooting that killed one, injured - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged in Florence County shooting that killed one, injured another

Herbert McDowell III (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Herbert McDowell III (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man has been arrested in connection with an October shooting that killed one and injured another.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Herbert McDowell III, 23, was charged Thursday with murder. Online jail records state he remains incarcerated under no bond.

At 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, FCSO deputies responded to the 800 block of North Green Road in the Lake City area for a reported shooting, the release stated.

When law enforcement arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital.

One of the victims, 43-year-old Edourdo Graham, also of Lake City, died as a result of his injuries. According to authorities, the victim and McDowell were arguing when the shooting took place.

