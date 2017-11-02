Suspect accused of alleged sex acts with two 4-year-olds requests speedy trial

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club, has requested a speedy trial.

The motion for a speedy trial was filed in September by Conway attorney Ralph Wilson on behalf of defendant Ambrose Heavener. Court records show a response has not yet been provided.

“(The) defendant has waited for one year, six months and 11 days, or 560 days, for a jury of his peers to hear the charges against him,” the motion stated. “Defendant has demanded his right to a speedy trial, and has never consented to a continuance or delay of his trial.”

Also filed in September on behalf of Heavener was a motion to reduce the defendant’s bond.

Heavener is charged with two counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor, engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance, incest and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The motion for bond reduction states Heavener’s $150,000 bond, set on July 15, 2016, is “beyond the means of the defendant and he has remained incarcerated since his arrest.”

There was no order filed as of Thursday granting the bond reduction, according to court records.

Lindsey Honeycutt, Panteleimon Spirakis and Anthony Strickland were also charged in connection with the case that put Heavener in jail.

Arrest warrants allege that all four suspects engaged in sex acts - including intercourse - with the two victims between December 2014 and April 2015.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Honeycutt and Strickland are both out on home detention. Spirakis remained in jail Thursday under a $150,000 bond.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.