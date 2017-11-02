Florence man killed in Wednesday motorcycle crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in the Florence area.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on National Cemetery Road near Fair Oaks Road.

The operator of the 2014 Yamaha was going south on National Cemetery Road when the rider lost control of the motorcycle, Collins said.

He added that the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other people were involved in the incident.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Matthew Kinsey, 26, of Florence.

