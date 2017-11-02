Two children injured in Horry County school bus accident

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two children suffered minor injuries as the result of a school bus accident Thursday afternoon in the Conway area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Nugent said the bus ran off the road near El Paso Drive and Amber Lane.

Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said 36 children were on the bus for the afternoon commute from Waccamaw Elementary.

She added the driver of the bus pulled over on El Paso Road in Conway and slid into a ditch.

The two students were transported to the hospital for precautionary measures, according to Bourcier. Another bus will be transporting the children home.

The accident is under investigation.

@hcfirerescue on scene of a vehicle crash involving a School Bus at El Paso Dr. & Amber Ln. 2 occupants transported-Minor Injuries. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 2, 2017

