Tractor trailer overturns, spills acid on roadway in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A tractor trailer overturned on I-95 in Lumberton Wednesday evening and spilled hydrofluoric acid, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

At about 8:09 p.m., the tractor trailer belonging to Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc. ran off the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then over-turned on a southbound lane of I-95 under the Exit 20 Bridge, spilling hydrofluoric acid, the release states. The driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

The Lumberton Fire Department and the regional haz-mat team responded to the crash, the release states.

Traffic on I-95 southbound was diverted for several hours, but traffic is now flowing normally, officials said.

