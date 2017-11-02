Tractor trailer overturns, spills acid on roadway in Lumberton - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tractor trailer overturns, spills acid on roadway in Lumberton

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-95 south near Lumberton (Source: WRAL reporter Emmy Victor) Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-95 south near Lumberton (Source: WRAL reporter Emmy Victor)
(Source: WRAL reporter Emmy Victor) (Source: WRAL reporter Emmy Victor)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A tractor trailer overturned on I-95 in Lumberton Wednesday evening and spilled hydrofluoric acid, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

At about 8:09 p.m., the tractor trailer belonging to Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc. ran off the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then over-turned on a southbound lane of I-95 under the Exit 20 Bridge, spilling hydrofluoric acid, the release states. The driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

The Lumberton Fire Department and the regional haz-mat team responded to the crash, the release states.

Traffic on I-95 southbound was diverted for several hours, but traffic is now flowing normally, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Two children injured in Horry County school bus crash

    Two children injured in Horry County school bus crash

    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:39:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two children suffered minor injuries as the result of a school bus crash Thursday afternoon in the Conway area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

    More >>

    Two children suffered minor injuries as the result of a school bus crash Thursday afternoon in the Conway area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

    More >>

  • Tractor trailer overturns, spills acid on roadway in Lumberton

    Tractor trailer overturns, spills acid on roadway in Lumberton

    Thursday, November 2 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-11-02 18:10:13 GMT
    Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-95 south near Lumberton (Source: WRAL reporter Emmy Victor)Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-95 south near Lumberton (Source: WRAL reporter Emmy Victor)

    A tractor trailer overturned on I-95 in Lumberton Wednesday evening and spilled hydrofluoric acid, according to the Lumberton Police Department. At about 8:09 p.m., the tractor trailer belonging to Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc. ran off the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then over-turned on a southbound lane of I-95 under the Exit 20 Bridge, spilling hydrofluoric acid, the release states.

    More >>

    A tractor trailer overturned on I-95 in Lumberton Wednesday evening and spilled hydrofluoric acid, according to the Lumberton Police Department. At about 8:09 p.m., the tractor trailer belonging to Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc. ran off the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then over-turned on a southbound lane of I-95 under the Exit 20 Bridge, spilling hydrofluoric acid, the release states.

    More >>

  • Stranded sea turtle rescued from Horry Co. beach, taken to Charleston for treatment

    Stranded sea turtle rescued from Horry Co. beach, taken to Charleston for treatment

    Thursday, November 2 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-11-02 17:49:09 GMT
    Kathy, the 115-pound loggerhead turtle, was found on the beach Wednesday morning. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol on Facebook)Kathy, the 115-pound loggerhead turtle, was found on the beach Wednesday morning. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol on Facebook)

    A 115-pound loggerhead turtle was found stranded on the beach in front of the Hilton at Kingston Plantation Wednesday morning, and is now being cared for at a Charleston aquarium.

    More >>

    A 115-pound loggerhead turtle was found stranded on the beach in front of the Hilton at Kingston Plantation Wednesday morning, and is now being cared for at a Charleston aquarium.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly