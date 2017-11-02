Stranded sea turtle rescued from Horry Co. beach, taken to Charleston for treatment

Two children suffered minor injuries as the result of a school bus crash Thursday afternoon in the Conway area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A tractor trailer overturned on I-95 in Lumberton Wednesday evening and spilled hydrofluoric acid, according to the Lumberton Police Department. At about 8:09 p.m., the tractor trailer belonging to Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc. ran off the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then over-turned on a southbound lane of I-95 under the Exit 20 Bridge, spilling hydrofluoric acid, the release states.More >>
A 115-pound loggerhead turtle was found stranded on the beach in front of the Hilton at Kingston Plantation Wednesday morning, and is now being cared for at a Charleston aquarium.More >>
A man wanted for multiple felonies in North Carolina was apprehended in Horry County Wednesday evening by SWAT and negotiation teams after they were unable to get him to exit the home, according to an Horry County Police press release.More >>
A cash register with about $200 inside was stolen from a Myrtle Beach restaurant Wednesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Officers responded to Sugami restaurant at 4813 North Kings Hwy at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.More >>
