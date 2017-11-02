Stranded sea turtle rescued from Horry Co. beach, taken to Charl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Stranded sea turtle rescued from Horry Co. beach, taken to Charleston for treatment

Kathy, the 115-pound loggerhead turtle, was found on the beach Wednesday morning. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol on Facebook) Kathy, the 115-pound loggerhead turtle, was found on the beach Wednesday morning. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 115-pound loggerhead turtle was found stranded on the beach in front of the Hilton at Kingston Plantation Wednesday morning, and is now being cared for at a Charleston aquarium.

Kathy, a juvenile loggerhead turtle, was found by Horry County sanitation early Wednesday, and the Horry County Police Department was notified, according to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol.

Kathy was quickly taken to the SC Sea Turtle Care Center at the SC Aquarium in Charleston, the post states. She is suffering from DTS, and she was weak, cold and emaciated. She also has a healed wound on her carapace, which may have come from a boat striking her.

The North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol said Kathy’s blood work was good, and they hope she will make a quick and full recovery.

The group thanked Horry County Sanitation and Horry County Police.

