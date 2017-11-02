Wanted North Carolina man apprehended by SWAT team

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for multiple felonies in North Carolina was apprehended in Horry County Wednesday evening by SWAT and negotiation teams after they were unable to get him to exit the home, according to an Horry County Police press release.

Officers responded to a home on Lincoln Heights Drive at approximately 5:41 p.m. Wednesday.

Christopher John Clarida, 27, of Bolivia, North Carolina was inside the home. After several unsuccessful attempts to have Clarida exit the home, SWAT and negotiations teams were called in. Clarida was eventually talked out of the home by authorities.

Clarida is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.