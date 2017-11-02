Cash register drawer stolen from Myrtle Beach restaurant - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cash register drawer stolen from Myrtle Beach restaurant

By Nick Doria, Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A cash register with about $200 inside was stolen from a Myrtle Beach restaurant Wednesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Officers responded to Sugami restaurant at 4813 North Kings Hwy at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim discovered a front door window was broken. Computers inside the restaurant were knocked over; a cash register drawer was also discovered missing from the bar area, the incident report states.  

Surveillance footage at 3:07 a.m. shows the suspect entering the location. The suspect was wearing a hoodie and gloves with his face concealed. The suspect is then seen carrying the cash register drawer out of the camera’s view but returning a short time later and removing an unknown item from a cabinet before exiting the restaurant, police say.

The surveillance footage has not been publicly released. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

