Cash register drawer stolen from Myrtle Beach restaurant

A man wanted for multiple felonies in North Carolina was apprehended in Horry County Wednesday evening by SWAT and negotiation teams after they were unable to get him to exit the home, according to an Horry County Police press release.More >>
A cash register with about $200 inside was stolen from a Myrtle Beach restaurant Wednesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Officers responded to Sugami restaurant at 4813 North Kings Hwy at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a one year old child, according to a press release from Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Dillon County EMS and Dillon County Rescue were dispatched to a residence in the Mt. Calvary Community Wednesday afternoon in regards to an unresponsive child.More >>
Students from Coastal Carolina University are sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit Horry County families at risk and in need, according to a press release from CCU. Drop boxes labeled “Communication Activism Food And Clothing Drive” will be located in most university buildings including Kearns Hall, Prince Hall, Brittain Hall and others.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport celebrated a major milestone Thursday: the arrival of its one-millionth passenger in a calendar year.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
