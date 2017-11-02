Death of one year old child under investigation in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a one year old child, according to a press release from Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Dillon County EMS and Dillon County Rescue were dispatched to a residence in the Mt. Calvary Community Wednesday afternoon in regards to an unresponsive child. The child was transferred to McLeod Medical Center and later pronounced dead, the press release stated.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the coroner’s office. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

