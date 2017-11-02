CCU students sponsor food and clothing drive

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Students from Coastal Carolina University are sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit Horry County families at risk and in need, according to a press release from CCU.

Drop boxes labeled “Communication Activism Food And Clothing Drive” will be located in most university buildings including Kearns Hall, Prince Hall, Brittain Hall and others.

Donations will be accepted all day Friday. Contact Dr. Deborah Breede at 843-349-6481 for more information.

