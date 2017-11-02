Police arrest suspect in June shooting at Pirate's Voyage

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.



HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police have arrested the man accused of shooting multiple rounds into the side of Pirate's Voyage back in June.

"On 6/4/17 we asked for your help locating Louis Vandunk for a shooting incident at Pirate's Voyage," HCPD stated in a Facebook post. "Today, we are happy to report that Pirate Vandunk has been arrested! Nice work HC Crime Fighters!"

According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the shooting happened June 4 at 8 p.m.

