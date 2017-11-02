Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomes one-millionth passenger in 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach International Airport celebrated a major milestone Thursday: the arrival of its one-millionth passenger in a calendar year.

As of last week, MYR had received a record-breaking 912,182 passengers, a 13 percent increase over the same period last year, according to a news release from airport officials. For the first time in airport’s history, it will welcome over 1,000,000 customers in a single year.

Airport, city and county leaders were in the baggage claim area Thursday morning to welcome the record-setting jet-setter.

