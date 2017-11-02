Highway Patrol provides new information on vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Surveillance images of the vehicle believed to be involved. The vehicle is traveling left to right. (Source: SCHP)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dark-colored truck with chrome or aluminum rims and a toolbox is believed to be the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee on Oct. 13, according to new information released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The truck struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials do not know the make or model of the truck, but say it will have damage to the front passenger side.

The incident occurred on Highway 501 in the Lake Busbee area at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to SCHP. One pedestrian was killed.

Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden has identified confirmed the victim killed as 37-year-old Frank Jezierski, a Myrtle Beach resident. The other victim, identified as a 42-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at 843-661-4705, or 1-800-768-1505, or dial *HP from a cell phone.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP.

