American Heart Association Beach Ride brings hundreds of horses to the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of horses and riders met at Lakewood Camping Resort starting Wednesday for the 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride.

Twelve hundred horses and trail riders from 23 states and Canada will explore more than 20 miles of trails on the Atlantic coastline.

"So for the past 36 years, they've actually raised a little bit more than $3 million at this beach ride event alone. So a lot of incredible things that are being done locally are helping the Waccamaw community.”

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $350,000 for heart and stroke research.

The event will feature a vendor village, a costume parade, a karaoke competition, nightly entertainment, and more, according to a news release from the AHA. Four-time Grammy award nominee and CMA winner Jamie O’Neal will be performing during the Saturday evening awards ceremony.

The 20-mile beach ride will take place on Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m. between Lakewood Campground and 54th Avenue North. The community is invited to line up on the beaches on Saturday to cheer on the riders.

Find more information at AHABeachRide.org

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.