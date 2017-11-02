Rezoning request for land to go before Horry County Planning Commission tonight

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Residents will get the opportunity tonight to give their input on a rezoning request for a piece of land that sits behind the Tanger Outlets and Publix in Carolina Forest.

The land could soon be home to 199 single-family homes and 288 apartment complex units. Deputy Director for Horry County Planning and Zoning David Schwerd said the number of units has been reduced from what was initially brought to the table.

Some of the concerns that have been stirring among both residents and officials are those having to do with traffic. Schwerd said one concern looking ahead is about the timing of the development and whether or not the construction of the extension of Postal Way gets done before.

“The one thing is if this project gets constructed before Ride III actually constructs Postal Way, [the developer] will actually have to build their portion of Postal Way for the county,” Schwerd said. “So, one way or another, the Postal Way extension gets build, this project, just, if they came in before we start construction, they would be responsible for designing it.”

According to Schwerd, one of the concerns about the Postal Way extension are the improvements that are required to Carolina Forest Boulevard.

"Either they will have to start contributing to those improvements as part of a traffic study when they go to construction, or they would have to wait until the county made those improvements as part of Ride III," Schwerd said.

But those who live in the area are not happy with this plan becoming part of their neighborhood's future before many infrastructure changes are made.

“That area in particular, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., [is] hazardous,” said Larry Hansen, a resident in the Springlake development. “Right now, I could drive up there and it could take me three minutes. Getting up there between those times it could take me between 20 to 30 minutes to even get to the grocery store because the traffic is just congested so much.”

Carole VanSickler lives in Waterford Plantation. She agrees and said that improvements to roads need to be made before any more developments go up and there are safety issues that need to be addressed before anything else gets done.

“There are specific issues of safety for the residents of Carolina Forest that need to be addressed and I think that the only way it can be addressed at this time is to stop all these buildings, stop all these developments and make the county come forth and put the infrastructure in first,” said VanSickler.

Although Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said he understands the concerns of residents ,he also said it’s a tough balancing act between current residents and developers.

“Development seems to be ahead of what our infrastructure possibilities are,” Vaught said. “We get no help from the state, no help from the feds, and we have to do it ourselves like with Rides I, II, and III. So, basically we’re sort of always behind the eight ball trying to catch up with development.”

Vaught said Horry County Council will continue to take into account whether or not the current infrastructure presently supports any new rezonings that come before members.

Public input is crucial, according to Vaught, who added, “If we have 150 people come to council and stand up and say ‘We oppose this development,’ we’ve got to listen.”

The Planning Commission will review the rezoning request and compare it to the comprehensive plan, and after taking that and public comment, they will make a recommendation of either approval or disapproval, which will then move to Horry County Council.

If a recommendation of approval is made, Horry County Council will have to give it three readings later down the road.

