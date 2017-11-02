Conway PD to conduct public safety checkpoints throughout November

A dark-colored truck with chrome or aluminum rims and a toolbox is believed to be the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee on Oct. 13, according to new information released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Hundreds of horses and riders met at Lakewood Camping Resort starting Wednesday for the 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Twelve hundred horses and trail riders from 23 states and Canada will explore more than 20 miles of trails on the Atlantic coastline.More >>
The Conway Police Department will be conducting public safety checkpoints throughout the month of November, according to a Conway PD press release.More >>
The Puerto Rico Tip-Off is just two weeks away, with Coastal Carolina University playing host.More >>
It’s that time of year again - when tens of thousands of people gather for one purpose - to go nuts.
This year is the 14th annual South Carolina Pecan Festival.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.More >>
