Conway PD to conduct public safety checkpoints throughout November

By Nick Doria, Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department will be conducting public safety checkpoints throughout the month of November, according to a Conway PD press release.

The purpose of the checkpoints are to deter driving under the influence, aggressive driving, verification of liability insurance and valid driver’s license.  

The checkpoints will be conducted on different dates, times and locations.

