Man steals turntable, speakers from Rite-Aid

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are searching for a man who stole a turntable and speakers from a Rite-Aid Wednesday evening, according to an incident report.

Police were dispatched to the Rite-Aid at 7800 North Kings Hwy at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday. An employee stated that while helping other customers, she witnessed the suspect walk out the door carrying a turntable and speaker. The employee immediately yelled for her manager to come to the front of the store, but the suspect fled before the manager arrived. The stolen items are valued at $220, the incident report states.

The suspect is described as a white male with long side burns last seen wearing blue jeans, blue and red sleeved jacket and black fedora hat.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.