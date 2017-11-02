Restaurant Scorecard: High scores registered for burger joints, ale house, bakery

A woman has been arrested for child neglect after both she and the child she was in care of tested positive for THC, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs, 19, was charged in relation to the incident.More >>
One person was arrested and another was identified following an early-morning home burglary in Darlington.More >>
The D&J Grocery Store in Darlington was burglarized Thursday night, and the suspect was still inside the deputies arrived.More >>
According to a press release from Lake City Public Safety, firefighters were dispatched to the three-unit dwelling in the 100 block at Lattimore Street at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.More >>
While local students still have a month before exams, local hospitals are already reviewing report cards. While three facilities are celebrating A grades from The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that issues hospital grades twice a year based on patient safety experts interpreting publicly available data, two others scored C grades this fall.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Director of Athletics at Auburn University effective June 1, 2018, or sooner if a new director is found.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>
