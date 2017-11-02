Restaurant Scorecard: High scores registered for burger joints, ale house, bakery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week's Restaurant Scorecard looks at everything from 24-hour burgers to gourmet desserts.

For those looking for sandwiches or burgers, Wahlburgers, at 1320 Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach, scored a 94. Inspectors say they found a consecutive violation for food stored at improper temperatures.

Additionally, three chemical spray bottles observed in the kitchen and behind the bar were not labeled with a common name. Also, a container of sugar, located in the beverage service area, was not labeled with a common name.

Carolina Ale House, located at 2915 Hollywood Drive in Myrtle Beach, may be your stop if you're looking for a specialty pint and a bite. They earned a 92.

Inspectors say they found a can opener mounted on a food prep table with excessive debris build up on the blade. They also reported food stored at improper temperatures and a bulk container of salt stored on a prep table that was not labeled with a common name.

Whether you're ordering a chocolate torte or stopping in for a slice of cheesecake, Priceless Desserts at 5109 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach scored a 96. Their website says they've been baking up desserts from old south recipes from scratch since 1988.

According to the report, they lost points for not having a certified person in charge at the establishment. However, the facility may not be required to have one on staff, according to notes a variance was submitted to check that out.

Inspectors also took off points for improper storage of pans and for some debris build-up on some of the bulk storage containers in the kitchen.

For those craving that all-American classic meal beneath these stars and stripes, you'll find 24 hours of burgers and milkshakes.

The Steak 'n Shake at 10835 Kings Road in Myrtle Beach scored a perfect 100 at the most recent inspection, up from previous scores of 99 and 96.

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

