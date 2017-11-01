Mayor: Plan for children’s museum, library in Superblock ‘just been an option’

An announcement was made earlier this year about plans for redeveloping the Superblock area in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The mayor of Myrtle Beach seems to now be wavering on plans to redevelop the Superblock that he announced earlier this year.

City officials had previously said they had extensive plans to revamp the downtown area and turn it into a brand new children's museum and library.

On Wednesday, during a Facebook Live interview with The Sun News, Mayor John Rhodes said that “right now, we really don't know.”

“It's just been an option put out there for a library and a children's museum," Rhodes said during the Facebook Live interview.

In January, Rhodes made the following statement about the project:

We felt like we needed to lay out the plans for what we were going to do and why the property is being bought and how it's being bought. We did lay that out to the public.

The mayor seemed certain about the plans the city had for the Superblock. Leaders held a news conference to make that announcement, where they unveiled conceptual drawings.

During WMBF News’ mayoral debate last week, Rhodes focused on the library and children's museum plan as a key part to redeveloping the downtown area.

Regarding Rhodes’ Wednesday comments about the Superblock, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said the mayor is correct that the Myrtle Beach City Council will have to vote on what the Superblock area is used for, “either as a site for a new library/children’s museum or for another purpose.”

“The DRC's (Downtown Redevelopment Corporation) purchase of those Superblock properties has been with the idea of relocating Chapin Memorial Library to that location from five blocks away and partnering with the South Carolina Children's Museum to create a destination for families, both local and visiting, although perhaps another use could accomplish the goal of jumpstarting redevelopment in the central business district,” Kruea said via email.

Kruea added the city council can make a different decision about how the Superblock properties are used.

"The library/children's museum combination certainly is one option, but others may exist," Kruea said.

