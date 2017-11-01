Three injured in shooting at Darlington County trailer park

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were injured during a shooting Wednesday night at a Darlington area trailer park.

According to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Kaynnera Capers, law enforcement were dispatched to the trailer park, located off of Cool Brook Drive, around 8:19 p.m.

Capers said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries while a third had critical injuries. All three were taken to McLeod Medical Center, he added.

Investigators were still on the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m. There was no immediate information about suspects.

