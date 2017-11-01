Man who filmed Facebook video of Ocean Boulevard shooting being welcomed back to Grand Strand

Facebook video of a shooting on Ocean Boulevard this summer went viral. (Source: Bubba Hinson)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man who streamed the Father’s Day weekend shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Facebook Live is being welcomed back to Myrtle Beach by one of the candidates running for mayor.

According to a press release from candidate Ed Carey, Bubba Hinson “will be the guest of Myrtle Beach citizens, business owners, Carey supporters and the candidate himself” during a Friday visit to Myrtle Beach.

News of the invitation comes days after Carey called for current mayor and opponent John Rhodes to resign following comments the incumbent is said to have made about Hinson and the shooting during a debate last week.

According to a letter Carey released earlier this week, Rhodes suggested Hinson was too busy taking the video that “he never did what his job called for him to do.”

Hinson’s video of the chaos on Ocean Boulevard this summer went viral and was seen by millions.

Carey will host an official public welcome ceremony and press conference at 2 p.m. Friday for Hinson. The location is expected to be announced sometime Thursday or on Friday morning.

“Bubba, I can speak for many - we look forward to meeting you,” Carey is quoted in the press release as saying.

