Lawsuit against Horry County Schools alleges player suffered serious brain injury during football game

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A lawsuit has been filed against Horry County Schools after a North Myrtle Beach Middle School student allegedly suffered a serious brain injury during a 2016 football game.

According to the lawsuit, filed Oct. 11, 2017, the student, identified as L.W., played in the Oct. 20, 2016, game. After the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter, the player was said to have been hit by multiple players.

L.W. told his teammates and coaches that he was “having difficulty with his balance/equilibrium following this hit,” the lawsuit stated. He also is said to have exhibited signs of confusion, loss of balance and visual impairment throughout halftime.

According to the lawsuit, the player was put back into the game during the third quarter, where he was allegedly hit on a number of other occasions, causing him to stagger down the sidelines.

The child was never removed from the game, the suit alleges.

Following the game, L.W. was diagnosed with a serious brain injury that made him unable to attend classes due to short-term and long-term memory loss, according to the lawsuit filed by the child’s legal guardian, Sarah Wood.

“As a result of the grossly negligent failure to adhere to general safety practices as well as concussion and head trauma protocols, (L.W.) has suffered serious physical and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit states.

A jury trial has been requested and the plaintiff is asking for actual and consequential damages.

Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said via email the district "does not provide any commentary on substantive matters relating to pending litigation."

