Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament to bring thousands to Grand Strand in two weeks

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Puerto Rico Tip-Off is just two weeks away, with Coastal Carolina University playing host.

The event is expected to bring thousands to the Grand Strand and travel packages are already available to purchase online.

Nearly 100 travel packages have already been sold, which the travel agency said is pretty good considering how the tournament's location had changed so quickly.

CCU's HTC Center hosted another big event earlier this year, the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament, which was also a relocated event.

Though the tournament is being held in Conway, both the hotels advertising travel packages are in Myrtle Beach.

As vacation season ends, the Grand Strand continues to explore new ways of attracting tourists, specifically for sports tourism.

Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Puerto Rico Tip-Off is expected to be a huge boost for both Conway and Myrtle Beach.

“Usually we think of tourism being the oceanfront district, but in this case the tourist won't be just staying on the oceanfront. They will be traveling to Conway watching great activities on the Coastal Carolina campus,” said Dean.

Myrtle Beach is pushing for more sports tourism events, especially during the shoulder season.

This event is expected to bring thousands, especially with a team like South Carolina, which participated in the NCAA Men’s Final Four back in the spring, coming to town.

As for bidding to host future sporting events and tournaments here in Horry County, Matt Hogue, CCU's director of athletics, said he is always looking for new opportunities.

“We will sit down as we go through the NCAA championship cycle and work with the Sports Alliance. If there's anything that we can bet on that makes sense, we will definitely go after it,” said Hogue.

