In a nutshell, ‘Peanut Parity Act’ aims to bring SC to national Peanut Standards Board

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The peanut industry in South Carolina has grown over the past 15 years.

Now, a representative from South Carolina is pushing the Palmetto State to have greater say in how the industry is run.

A proposed bill will add South Carolina to the Virginia/North Carolina peanut-producing region. Eight states not including S.C. make up a three-region board.

South Carolina is the fourth-largest peanut producing state and Rep. Joe Wilson said this will give local farmers a voice on the Peanut Standards Board, which advises the Agriculture Department on peanut quality and handling.

Just 15 years ago, the state was not a substantial peanut grower, according to Wilson.

"Since then, South Carolina peanut production has increased significantly as it now produces 8 percent of the United States peanut crop," he said.

Those peanut crops are a huge part of South Carolina's $41 billion business and agricultural industry. Historian Becky Billingsley says peanuts in the Palmetto State date back hundreds of years.

"The actual peanut as we know it was introduced in Africa in the 1400s," said Billingsley. "So when slaves started to come to the Caribbean and then to the United States, the peanut came with them. On the slave ships, that was often all they had to eat."

Skeeter Dombrowski, the owner of Lee's Farmers Market, offered a lesson of "Peanut 101" in a nutshell.

"The Spanish ones are very plentiful and more sought after," he said. "They're so filled out and every one of them has four peanuts in each one and that's what the people look for."

Now that the bill has passed the House, it will next go to the Senate before it can be passed to the president to become a law.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.