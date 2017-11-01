Paid parking season ends in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those heading to Myrtle Beach over the next few months can officially leave the quarters at home.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, marks the end of the paid parking season. All city-owned public parking spaces east of Kings Highway are now free.

Parking meters will be deactivated and removed for the winter.

Residents and visitors should enjoy it while it lasts, because payment for public parking returns March 1.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.