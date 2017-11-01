Domestic violence agency working to expand, build new shelters in Georgetown, Horry counties

Victims turned to The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties. Now, that center has doubled in size, and it's working to bring more help to both coastal counties.More >>
Raina Wissing found her love for horses later in life - at the age of 54, to be exact. She and her husband fell so in love with the animal they made big plans to share their passion. "We bought this land about three years ago with the hopes of doing a horse farm," Wissing said. "We thought, gee, there are no other equestrian programs in Horry County for Special Olympics Equestrian. Wouldn't it be really neat and cool to have one here?"
Those heading to Myrtle Beach over the next few months can officially leave the quarters at home.
A Myrtle Beach police officer was flagged down by a man Tuesday night who said he had been stabbed while in Chapin Park.
"Fewer and fewer persons are interested in going into teaching," says Matrell Sturkey, the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources with Florence School District 1. FSD1 is looking outside the country for a solution. Thursday at 6 p.m., WMBF News reveals how this program is working to help the education our students.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
An Upstate man's post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
The murder victim found Tuesday has been identified as a man who went missing from Levelland on September 29, 2017.
