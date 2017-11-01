Domestic violence agency working to expand, build new shelters in Georgetown, Horry counties

The Family Justice Center is kicking off a capital campaign to build two domestic violence shelters, one in Georgetown County and one in Horry County. (Source: Meredith Helline)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - When Myrtle Beach's domestic violence center, CASA, closed five years ago, it left many victims in the dark.

Victims turned to a partner-help center and shelter in Georgetown County, The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties. Now, that center has doubled in size, and it's working to bring more help to both coastal counties.

"We were really just there to provide additional services and to support the work of CASA. When CASA closed, that really changed everything for us because we had to step up and take responsibility for all the services in Georgetown County, and ultimately, to Horry County after the real tragic loss of CASA," Vicki Bourus, the director of The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, said of her organization's beginning. "So we immediately began to kind of increase our capacity, wrote a lot of grants, raised some money and hired a lot of people."

The justice center was working with a staff of nine until recently. A portion of a statewide $32 million Victim of Crime Acts grant (VOCA) went to the center, according to a September announcement. The center received $435,000 of it, enough to double the staff with nine more employees.

Bourus said the center was able to expand desperately-needed counseling, case management, children's and court advocacy services. Still, it's not enough, she added. Compared to the needs, the domestic violence help center is still understaffed and without proper facilities.

According to Bourus, the justice center is the sole provider of help for battered women and children in Georgetown and Horry counties. While an 11-bed shelter exists with a help center only in Georgetown, there is no shelter in Horry County. It has only a help center.

Bourus said the center puts women in hotels because there's not enough room in the shelter.

"So we've seen some pretty egregious cases of domestic violence here in Horry County, so there's a lot to do in terms of educating the public and training law enforcement, and making sure that county council and city council people know the extent of the problem and the severity of the problem," she said.

Now, the center is ready to launch a capital campaign to kickstart the building of a new and improved Georgetown shelter and, hopefully, a shelter for Horry County.

Bourus said land is already purchased in Georgetown near a police station. Now, they just need the money to start building. To start a shelter, about $1 million is needed, she added.

To open a shelter in both counties, the center needs to raise about $2 million. Bourus said they're starting to apply for community block grants, speaking with council members and preparing for their main fundraising event, Taste of Georgetown, this Saturday.

Bourus said she will open a shelter in Horry County within two years.

If you are someone who needs help, or know of someone, Bourus said to call the 24-hour hotline at (844) 208-0161. The center is also always accepting donations.

