Report: Man 'snapped,' stabbed another in Chapin Park - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Man 'snapped,' stabbed another in Chapin Park

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach police officer was flagged down by a man Tuesday night who said he had been stabbed while in Chapin Park.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the officer was flagged down at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the area of the park, which is located near the 1400 block of North Kings Highway.

When the officer stopped, the victim was seen laying in the road on Chester Street, between Chapin Park and Chapin Memorial Library, “with what appeared to be bright red blood soaking through the right side of his jeans,” the report stated.

According to the victim’s account, he was in the park with a man and a woman on the swing nearest the Taco Bell location on Kings Highway.

The victim said things were fine until the other man “snapped” and stabbed him in the right leg with a knife, the report stated. The alleged assailant and the woman then left the park.

According to the victim, he decided to walk to a nearby Circle K gas station but realized he was bleeding too much and then headed back toward the park. It was then that police found him.

The report stated the victim refused multiple times to give the name of the man who stabbed him. He did tell police that both the assailant and the woman went down Chester Street toward the boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Domestic violence agency working to expand, build new shelters in Georgetown, Horry counties

    Domestic violence agency working to expand, build new shelters in Georgetown, Horry counties

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-11-01 22:15:22 GMT
    The Family Justice Center is kicking off a capital campaign to build two domestic violence shelters, one in Georgetown County and one in Horry County. (Source: Meredith Helline)The Family Justice Center is kicking off a capital campaign to build two domestic violence shelters, one in Georgetown County and one in Horry County. (Source: Meredith Helline)

    Victims turned to The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties. Now, that center has doubled in size, and it's working to bring more help to both coastal counties.

    More >>

    Victims turned to The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties. Now, that center has doubled in size, and it's working to bring more help to both coastal counties.

    More >>

  • Horry County horse farm hosts equestrian program for Special Olympics athletes

    Horry County horse farm hosts equestrian program for Special Olympics athletes

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-11-01 21:24:25 GMT
    "When she first started she was a nervous wreck and she was really tense,” said Karen Kitrilakis, the mother of an athlete. “Now you can see the transformation." (Source: WMBF News)"When she first started she was a nervous wreck and she was really tense,” said Karen Kitrilakis, the mother of an athlete. “Now you can see the transformation." (Source: WMBF News)

    Raina Wissing found her love for horses later in life - at the age of 54, to be exact. She and her husband fell so in love with the animal they made big plans to share their passion. "We bought this land about three years ago with the hopes of doing a horse farm,” Wissing said. "We thought, gee, there are no other equestrian programs in Horry County for Special Olympics Equestrian. Wouldn't it be really neat and cool to have one here?" 

    More >>

    Raina Wissing found her love for horses later in life - at the age of 54, to be exact. She and her husband fell so in love with the animal they made big plans to share their passion. "We bought this land about three years ago with the hopes of doing a horse farm,” Wissing said. "We thought, gee, there are no other equestrian programs in Horry County for Special Olympics Equestrian. Wouldn't it be really neat and cool to have one here?" 

    More >>

  • Paid parking season ends in Myrtle Beach

    Paid parking season ends in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-11-01 21:23:36 GMT
    The paid parking season in Myrtle Beach officially ended Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)The paid parking season in Myrtle Beach officially ended Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

    Those heading to Myrtle Beach over the next few months can officially leave the quarters at home.

    More >>

    Those heading to Myrtle Beach over the next few months can officially leave the quarters at home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly