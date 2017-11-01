Report: Man 'snapped,' stabbed another in Chapin Park

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach police officer was flagged down by a man Tuesday night who said he had been stabbed while in Chapin Park.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the officer was flagged down at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the area of the park, which is located near the 1400 block of North Kings Highway.

When the officer stopped, the victim was seen laying in the road on Chester Street, between Chapin Park and Chapin Memorial Library, “with what appeared to be bright red blood soaking through the right side of his jeans,” the report stated.

According to the victim’s account, he was in the park with a man and a woman on the swing nearest the Taco Bell location on Kings Highway.

The victim said things were fine until the other man “snapped” and stabbed him in the right leg with a knife, the report stated. The alleged assailant and the woman then left the park.

According to the victim, he decided to walk to a nearby Circle K gas station but realized he was bleeding too much and then headed back toward the park. It was then that police found him.

The report stated the victim refused multiple times to give the name of the man who stabbed him. He did tell police that both the assailant and the woman went down Chester Street toward the boulevard.

