THURSDAY AT 6PM - Hiring International Teachers

THURSDAY AT 6PM - “Fewer and fewer persons are interested in going into teaching,” says Matrell Sturkey, the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources with Florence School District 1.

This is causing a critical shortage of teachers for the state.

“All of the districts across the state are experiencing some challenges with filling [positions],” Sturkey says.

FSD1 is looking outside the country for a solution. It has used two cultural exchange programs to bring 32 international teachers to the district, who are currently teaching at eight schools, according to Sturkey. The teachers come from countries that include Venezuela, Philippines, Jamaica, India, Columbia, Guyana, and Zimbabwe.

“In the midst of a teacher shortage, we certainly have to spend a considerable amount of time looking at and making sure we are taking advantage of all of our options,” Sturkey explains.

Thursday at 6 p.m., WMBF News reveals how this program is working to help the education our students.

Dig Deeper: Below is a PDF document showing the teacher turnover rate for all South Carolina districts over the last five years. FSD1 hopes these international teaching programs can help combat the turnover in their district:

