Body of Pee Dee man missing since June discovered in woods

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMB) – The body of a Bennettsville man first reported missing in June was found on Tuesday, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

Brown said Johnny Ray Adams, 63, was reported missing on June 15. Authorities discovered his body in the woods close to the intersection of S.C. 38 and S.C. 79 in the Bennettsville area.

Adams’ death has been ruled as accidental and due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident, Brown said.

