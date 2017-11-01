Multi-vehicle crash kills 2 children, injures 9 in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, NC (WMBF) – A five vehicle accident Tuesday night killed two children and injured nine others, according to Trooper Mike Chavis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reanna Clark, 10, and Rakylah Clark, 7, were killed when a 2000 Dodge SUV in which they were occupants was struck head-on on N.C. 20 near Nash Road, west of Interstate 95, at approximately 9:13 p.m. In addition to the children, there were three other individuals in the SUV. Connie Faye Lowery, 42 of Shannon, North Carolina, was the driver of the SUV; she sustained minor injuries in the crash. Lummie Oxendine, 38, and a minor were also injured. According to Amanda Crabtree of Southeastern Health in Lumberton, Reanna Clark died at Southeastern Health. Crabtree added that Rakylah Clark was treated and transferred. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Rakylah Clark died at another hospital or while being transferred to one.

Jamec Dre’qua Bracey, 19, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was the driver of a 2002 Toyota passenger car that law enforcement says caused the “chain-reaction” crash. Bracey has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Bracey was seriously injured in the accident, according to Chavis.

Antonai McKinnon, 28, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet passenger vehicle west on N.C. 20 was being trailed by a 2009 Toyota passenger vehicle and a 2002 Toyota passenger vehicle. According to NCHP, a 2013 Honda passenger vehicle that was in front of McKinnon’s vehicle slowed down and McKinnon did so as well. Bracey, the driver of the 2002 Toyota failed to do so, causing the accident.

McKinnon’s vehicle was shoved into oncoming traffic, hitting the SUV head-on. The SUV then swerved off the road into a water-filled ditch, Chavis confirmed.

The two deceased children, as well as a minor in the SUV, were not properly restrained. The additional individuals involved in the accident were, however, properly restrained at the time of the incident.

