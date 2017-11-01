Multi-vehicle crash kills 2 children, injures 9 in Robeson County

A Conway police officer will not face charges after striking a pedestrian Friday night.More >>
Shoplifting from two area Walmart locations - those are the charges surrounding two suspects profiled in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.More >>
It happened five years ago in the middle of the day. Dwayne Gaghum was in his car when someone shot him in the head, killing him and sending his vehicle careening into a home. It happened in a residential area filled with homes and people, so why is it so hard to solve this murder? Conway Police hope you can help authorities by providing the missing piece to the puzzle.More >>
A five vehicle accident Tuesday night killed two children and injured nine others, according to Trooper Mike Chavis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Reanna Clark, 10, and Rakylah Clark, 7, were killed when a 2000 Dodge SUV in which they were occupants was struck head-on on N.C. 20 near Nash Road, west of Interstate 95, at approximately 9:13 a.m.More >>
A man who has been accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel is due in court Wednesday for allegedly violating the conditions of his release for an unrelated robbery case. Timothy Da’Shawn Taylor will be in federal court in Charleston at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a hearing regarding a violation of his pre-trial release, according to court records.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
