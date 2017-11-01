Dickens Christmas Show Ticket Giveaway

WMBF News is giving away pairs of tickets to the 36th Annual Dickens Christmas Show and Festivals, being held in Myrtle Beach from November 9 to 12, 2017.
Mobile users, tap here to enter the contest now.
The Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals is a unique national award winning event comprised of a multitude of shopping and entertainment options, for individuals and groups alike. The cornerstone of the event is a Victorian Holiday Marketplace held in the 100,000 sq. ft. exhibit hall of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.