Dickens Christmas Show Ticket Giveaway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dickens Christmas Show Ticket Giveaway

(Source: Dickens Christmas Show) (Source: Dickens Christmas Show)

WMBF News is giving away pairs of tickets to the 36th Annual Dickens Christmas Show and Festivals, being held in Myrtle Beach from November 9 to 12, 2017. 

Mobile users, tap here to enter the contest now.

The Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals is a unique national award winning event comprised of a multitude of shopping and entertainment options, for individuals and groups alike. The cornerstone of the event is a Victorian Holiday Marketplace held in the 100,000 sq. ft. exhibit hall of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Powered by Frankly