Garden City man arrested for burglary; allegedly stole a television, shot household items with BB gun

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with burglary after allegedly stealing a television and shooting several household items with a BB gun inside a Murrells Inlet residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Breizon Anthony Horn, 18, has also been charged with failure to appear, county or municipal ordinance summons.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Dogwood Drive at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. The victim found the home severely vandalized; a television was also missing from the residence. Officers also noted that several household items were shot with a BB gun, the incident report states.

Neighbors informed law enforcement that a black vehicle, possibly an older model Acura, was parked at the residence on the evening of Oct. 21 until approximately 10 a.m. on Oct. 22. Officers found no damage from forced entry, but a front window was identified as a possible point of entry, the report stated.

Horn is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

