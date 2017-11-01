Suspect Search: Two suspects charged for shoplifting from Walmar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect Search: Two suspects charged for shoplifting from Walmart

By Eric Weisfeld, Anchor
(Source; WMBF News) (Source; WMBF News)
Lance Stackhouse. (Source: HCSO) Lance Stackhouse. (Source: HCSO)
Richard Rogers (Source: HCSO) Richard Rogers (Source: HCSO)

CONWAY, SC, SC (WMBF) - Shoplifting from two area Walmart locations - those are the charges surrounding two suspects profiled in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.

Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Lance Ronnell Stackhouse. Officers responded to the Walmart in Conway in reference to a shoplifting incident. Employees say Stackhouse stole a Shark vacuum. They say he fled in a gold Toyota Corolla. Employees also say Stackhouse is the same man who stole two Roomba vacuums valued at $800. Stackhouse's last known address is North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Investigators also want to find 61-year-old Richard Paul Rogers.  Staff at the Walmart in Murrells Inlet say Rogers is a known shoplifter there and on October 4, he stole cases of beer, toilet paper, paper towels, potato chips and four cases of Red Bull for a total heist of more than $230 in merchandise. Rogers' last known address is on Bay Drive in Murrells Inlet.

