WATCH LIVE: NYPD provides update on terror attack - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: NYPD provides update on terror attack

Heavily-armed police guard as revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. New York City's always-surreal Halloween parade marched under the shadow of a terror attack. (Source: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Heavily-armed police guard as revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. New York City's always-surreal Halloween parade marched under the shadow of a terror attack. (Source: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

(NBC NEWS/WMBF) – The NYPD will provide an update on the terror attack that killed eight people and left several more seriously injured.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Read and watch the latest coverage of this attack here:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • SCHP: Conway officer not at fault after striking a pedestrian

    SCHP: Conway officer not at fault after striking a pedestrian

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-11-01 17:56:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Conway police officer will not face charges after striking a pedestrian Friday night.

    More >>

    A Conway police officer will not face charges after striking a pedestrian Friday night.

    More >>

  • Suspect Search: Two suspects charged for shoplifting from Walmart

    Suspect Search: Two suspects charged for shoplifting from Walmart

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-11-01 17:55:01 GMT
    (Source; WMBF News)(Source; WMBF News)

    Shoplifting from two area Walmart locations - those are the charges surrounding two suspects profiled in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.

    More >>

    Shoplifting from two area Walmart locations - those are the charges surrounding two suspects profiled in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.

    More >>

  • Cold Case: A five-year mystery, still no arrest

    Cold Case: A five-year mystery, still no arrest

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-11-01 17:45:27 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    It happened five years ago in the middle of the day. Dwayne Gaghum was in his car when someone shot him in the head, killing him and sending his vehicle careening into a home.  It happened in a residential area filled with homes and people, so why is it so hard to solve this murder?  Conway Police hope you can help authorities by providing the missing piece to the puzzle.

    More >>

    It happened five years ago in the middle of the day. Dwayne Gaghum was in his car when someone shot him in the head, killing him and sending his vehicle careening into a home.  It happened in a residential area filled with homes and people, so why is it so hard to solve this murder?  Conway Police hope you can help authorities by providing the missing piece to the puzzle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly