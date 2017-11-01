Magnolia Mall sees boom in retail and customers following expansion

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - New customers and an increase in shoppers are being reported at Florence’s Magnolia Mall, all following recently added new additions.

Since the opening of Burlington Coat Factory, mall management said they have had a lot of new shoppers.

In addition, driving new traffic is Tesla charging stations.

Mall management said it decided to add them because of the malls proximity to I-95 and I-20.

The charging stations draw people to the mall to charge their cars, which then causes an impromptu shopping experience.

“We’re on track Burlington actually opened ahead of schedule. We have already started construction for Home Goods and Five below. Tesla just finished construction on their brand-new state-of the-art super charger station outside of the food court and then H&M will begin construction at the beginning of 2018,” Magnolia Mall Marketing Manager Kelsey Hill said.

Hill added Five Below is a trendy store that will have items for under five bucks and is aimed at teens and pre-teens. Both it and Home Goods will only have outside entrances when construction is complete.

“Home Goods and Five Below will open in May of 2018. H&M will be scheduled to open for the back to school season of 2018,” Hill said.

The mall is getting ready for the heavy shopping season.

Santa will be at Magnolia Mall beginning at 11 am on November 11.

Other holiday events and entertainment will also be happening.

