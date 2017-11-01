Woman enters Coastal Grand Mall to watch a movie, returns to find vehicle stolen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman’s car was stolen Tuesday evening from the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

The victim stated that her dark gray 2011 GMC Yukon was parked in front of the food court entrance on the far side of the parking lot closest to Seaboard Street. After entering the mall to watch a movie, the victim returned to find the vehicle missing, the incident report states.

The doors of the vehicle may have been left unlocked. The victim stated that her husband is the only other person to have keys to the vehicle, and there is no reason the vehicle should be towed for financial reasons.

Police did not observe any broken glass in the parking lot. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

