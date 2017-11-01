Fire official gives tips for fire safety during colder temperatures

As those cooler temperatures begin to take over, you may find yourself turning off the air conditioner and switching on the heat, but it’s important to make sure you’re being safe about it. Public Information Officer with Horry County Fire Rescue said they have already received a handful of calls this year to homes where the heat has kicked on in the middle of the night and the dust on the furnace has started to burn and creates smoke.More >>
The Grand Strand got into the Halloween spirit in a big way Tuesday night, with many donning costumes to celebrate the holiday.
New customers and an increase in shoppers are being reported at Florence's Magnolia Mall, all following recently added new additions.
A woman's car was stolen Tuesday evening from the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated that her dark gray 2011 GMC Yukon was parked in front of the food court entrance on the far side of the parking lot closest to Seaboard Street.
Lumberton police are investigating a man's death Monday night as a homicide.
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.
We might know more about the shooting and stabbing death of 6th grade teacher Melinda Pleskovic later today.
An Upstate man's post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.
