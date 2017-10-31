Consider This: Changing our severe weather updates

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recently, we had severe weather hit the Grand Strand and it quickly escalating into a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service issues a tornado warning when it is believed there is a tornado in the area or one has been spotted. That’s life-threatening weather and that’s when the WMBF First Alert Weather team goes into full coverage on air and on all digital platforms with minute-by-minute developments.

We will always do that, no matter what the programming is at the time. It is our responsibility to warn our viewers of danger. However, we often get complaints about other types of weather watches and warnings because of the bugs and crawls we put up on the screen.

It is a nuisance and creates a bad experience for many viewers. We understand and are listening to your feedback.

Consider This: With the changing way we can now reach our viewers on mobile phones, tablets and social media, we are changing our policy for non-life-threatening weather so that it is not intrusive and disruptive for you during television watching.

So please, if you haven’t download our news and weather apps, do so. Then, you can be informed immediately to breaking news and weather without unnecessary disruption to your favorite television shows.

