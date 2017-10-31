Experts give tips for pedestrian safety ahead of daylight saving time

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there have been 797 fatalities on South Carolina roads in 2017. We have reported on 13 accidents in Horry County involving a pedestrian. 10 of them have been fatal.

On Halloween night alone, the National Safety Council estimates there are about 3,500 motor vehicle related deaths nationwide. With daylight saving time approaching this weekend, it’s even more important to be cautious, as it will start to get dark between 5 and 6 o’clock.

"During these time changes and during the changing of the seasons, the sun sets differently in the sky and it can be very hard to see pedestrians as that sun begins to set and of course once it goes down,” says Lance Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. "People who go out and exercise regularly, walk regularly, all summer they've been out in the sunshine, now it's going to be getting darker quicker."

There are things you can do and things you can wear to protect yourself, especially while on the road at night. Daniel Brass, owner of Black Dog Running, says it’s a common misconception that reflective clothing is only for runners.

"What we always preach to people is to wear something brighter, if it's not reflective at least a lighter color that will reflect light,” he says.

There are other items with reflective properties too, like shoes, bracelets, and jackets. Brass says you also need to be cautious while listening to music.

"Try to be aware of your surroundings. I think a lot of times people become a victim is they can't hear what's going on so make sure you're aware in that manner. If you're wearing music, keep it in one ear or keep it down low,” Brass advises.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins says it’s also important to know South Carolina’s pedestrian laws.

"On a roadway, a pedestrian if they're walking either beside the roadway or crossing the roadway, unless they're in a designated crosswalk, they have to yield to the cars, so the common misconception that the pedestrian always has the right of way is not correct at all."

The best way to protect yourself is to walk or run in well lit areas with sidewalks.

